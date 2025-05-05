“The Maltese Falcon” to screen

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Come see the Humphrey Bogart film, “The Maltese Falcon,” on Thursday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m., on the semi-big screen at the Depot building on Route 100 in South Londonderry.

A film noir classic, detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) gets more than he bargained for when he takes on a case brought to him by a beautiful but secretive woman, Mary Astor. Also featuring Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet as the villains. Written and directed by John Huston.

The film premiered in New York City on Oct. 3, 1941, and was an immediate success, eventually becoming one of the first 25 films selected by the Library of Congress to be included in the National Film Registry as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” in 1989.

Presented by the Friends of the West River, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, and The Weston Historical Society.