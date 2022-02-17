The Logger comes to BFOH

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rusty DeWees comes “Down From the Mountain” to Bellows Falls Opera House, March 12, 7:30 p.m. for an in-person, on-stage comedy and music show.

Actor and comedian DeWees is known for his beloved ‘The Logger’ persona through which he offers his stellar, hard earned, talents as full-on comedian, musician, ad libber, and storyteller.

Rusty’s one-man comedy shows have been described as Blue Collar Comedy meets Prairie Home Companion. The Boston Globe says “Inventive, Exceptional.”

Tickets can be bought at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com, or by calling 802-463-3964.