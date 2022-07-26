The Larkspurs swoop in to Chester Concerts

CHESTER, Vt. – Burlington and Montpelier based artists, The Larkspurs, will perform on Thursday, July 28, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn, across from the Chester Common in Chester, Vt. The Larkspurs are an eclectic American Roots group featuring D. Davis and Django Soulo on guitar and vocals, Liz Beatty on vocals, and Seamus Hannan on percussion.

The group spontaneously came together in August 2018, performing impromptu harmonies, emotional vocals, and otherworldly guitar solos. They have since honed their sound, bringing originals and creative covers to the stage with a blend of folk, rock, blues, and country.

The American Legion Post 67 will be the rain venue for this concert. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, and a picnic if you wish.