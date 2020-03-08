“The King and I” featured in Heald Auditorium March 14

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m., FOLA will screen the 2015 Broadway production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I.” As usual, it will be shown in the Heald Auditorium, upstairs in the Ludlow Town Hall. United Church of Ludlow will provide water and Berkshire Bank will provide popcorn.

“The King and I” musical was adapted from Margaret Landon’s 1944 novel, “Anna and the King of Siam,” which is based on the memoirs of Anna Leonowens, governess to the children of King Mongkut of Siam in the early 1860s. Before Rogers and Hammerstein turned it into a musical, the book became the basis for a 1946 Hollywood film starring Rex Harrison and Irene Dunne. Harrison was Rogers and Hammerstein’s first choice for the musical as well, but Harrison was not available, so they settled on TV actor and director Yul Brenner.

At its heart, “The King and I” is about the clash of cultures. It centers on Anna, a genteel British widow, who comes to Siam with her young son Louis to teach the many children of that country’s many-wived king. Troubles flare up between the King and the Anna, but also a mutual admiration and attraction as well. This leads to a complicated relationship between the two characters that propels the musical’s narrative along.

We will be screening the 2015 Broadway revival starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe. This production won a Tony for Best Revival. The screening will run two hours and 39 minutes.

Like many Rogers and Hammerstein productions, “The King and I” is a sumptuous musical filled with pomp and spectacle. Please join us Saturday, March 14 at the Ludlow Town Hall to experience this wonderful production.