“The Joy of Being” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present “The Joy of Being,” a show of pop portraits by Mindy Fisher, from now until Feb. 26. The paintings are colorful, enchanting, and fun.

Mindy will be presenting a selection of pet portraits, landscapes, and a few other surprises in her Gallery at the Vault show. Each piece was created in her cartoony pop art style with an eye-catching palette. A few scenes ranging from local Vermont and Greece, an obligatory cow, spunky Maine coon, and some other unexpected creatures will be in the mix.

Most of these paintings are available for purchase and serve as examples for her upcoming Pet Portrait class that will be held at the VAULT Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

Mindy has studied art from a young age including at the River Gallery Art School in Brattleboro, learned set design at Columbia College in Chicago, and has taught herself animation. She has taught cartooning at Right Brained Studio in Illinois and now has her studio in Bellows Falls, Vt. Her works are in collections around the world.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, is open Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.