The Gully Boys to perform on Proctorsville Green

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA), on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, invites everyone to the Cavendish concert series on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. when The Gully Boys return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. This will be the third of the 2023 concerts that are held on consecutive Wednesday evenings in July and August.

The Gully Boys are a professional rock/jam band from the Green Mountains, influenced by all the music that creates the backdrop for all our lives. They present an amalgamation of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity. They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they feel that music helps bring us all together, and helps to sustain our communities.

The concert is free and open to everyone, so come to Cavendish and join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s all have takeout food options. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends, or make new ones. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass.

This concert is sponsored by The Castle Hill Resort & Spa.

For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. In the event of rain, postponement information will be reflected on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.