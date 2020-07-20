The Gully Boys concert rescheduled

CAVENDISH, Vt. – We can’t control the weather; we can only rely on the weather forecasters’ best guesses. The Gully Boys were scheduled to play in the Cavendish Summer Concert series but were canceled when thunderstorms loomed. Cavendish has now announced that the band has rescheduled their concert to July 29 at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

The Gully Boys, a professional rock and jam band from the Green Mountains, present an amalgamation of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity. They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they feel that music helps bring us all together and to sustain our communities.

Please remember that things are different now, and we must behave differently. Wearing a mask is mandatory and so is physical distancing. The green is large enough and the bands will be loud enough, so please spread out. Please don’t jeopardize these concerts – follow the rules!

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food but you have to call ahead for a reservation. Please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. If you would like to help, we would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-226-7736 to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.