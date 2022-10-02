The Grammar School hosts annual Medieval Faire

PUTNEY, Vt. – This year’s Medieval Faire, located at the Grammar School in Putney, Vt., will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. as the school transforms their campus into a medieval village.

Admission to the fair is free. Festivities will range from artisan demonstrations, food trucks, and pony rides, to practicing one’s jousting skills, riding flying dragons, and battling knights. There will also be goods for sale, and a range of live entertainment. And, at 2 p.m. there will be a live performance by a group of knights from Vermont Armored Combat.

Proceeds from the Medieval Faire will go towards the Grammar School’s financial aid fund, which serves to make the school affordable for as many families as possible. For more information, visit www.thegrammarschool.org/medieval, or call at 802-387-5364.