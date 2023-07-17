The Gaslight Tinkers on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 23, with roots and world music quintet The Gaslight Tinkers. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772, or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Gaslight Tinkers’ blend of global rhythms creates a joyous world beat sound around a core of traditional New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Drawing from their extensive musical backgrounds in traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic, and rock, the quintet crafts a sound that brings world traditions together.

Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the nation coast to coast, as well as the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. The Gaslight Tinkers have performed at Green River Festival, The Iron Horse Music Hall, The Parlor Room, Old Songs Festival, Caffe Lena, Strange Creek, Rock and Roll Resort, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals, and Wormtown festival.