SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m., join Spirits of Fashion at the Springfield Town Library for The Fashions of Downton Abbey.

Are you a fan of “Downton Abbey?” Would you love to know more about the fashions of the period? If so, join us for an informative presentation about the lives and fashions of the residents of Downton Abbey. Travel with us through time while we explore the styles of 1912, represented in Season 1 of Downton Abbey, through the 1920s, when major changes occurred both in fashion and in society. Immerse yourself in Downton Abbey, where we will explore all of the changing fashions of this intriguing period.

This event is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. For more information, contact 802-885-3108 or check the website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.