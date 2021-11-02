The Edgar May Sensory and Swim Playgroup

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In November, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is offering two Sensory and Swim Playgroups for parents/guardians and children ages of 6 months to 5 years. Young children who engage in water play develop confidence and an eagerness to learn how to swim – even from a very young age. The sensory activities in and out of the water also foster the development of their gross and fine motor skills.

The playgroup session will begin and end with singing, storytelling, and free swim. There will also be two to four different stations with sensory play activities that engage children using their five senses – sight, touch, sound, taste, and smell – as well as movement. The activities will take place in the Edgar May’s wading pool, where children may enter at their own pace and familiarize themselves with a natural water entry, and the therapy pool, which is maintained at a comfortable 92 degrees.

Playgroup instructor Olivia is a certified lifeguard and swim instructor at the Edgar May. She is passionate about youth body and mind development through structured play and programs that start at a very young age.

This one-hour class will be offered Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. All children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is able to be involved in all group activities. This program is free for Edgar May members. Non-members are invited to participate for fee for a drop-in or all four classes.

For more information about this and other aquatic swim programs, email osatti@edgarmay.org, call 802-885-2568, or go to www.edgarmay.org.