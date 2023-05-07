The Dance Factory presents spring recital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Dance Factory is pleased to present their 39th annual recital at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt. on May 13 and 14. Students aged 3 and up will be showcasing ballet, modern, acrodance, jazz, hip hop, tap, and aerial yoga routines, with original choreography by The Dance Factory’s four resident teachers.

“The 2023 recital feels like a return to normalcy after the last three years of uncertainty,” said owner Kate Frizzell-DeRosia. “The dancers are very excited – and have been for weeks – and we are all looking forward to presenting a year of accomplished work.”

“I have so much gratitude to all of our supportive parents, dancers, and teachers, and Springfield High School and their staff for letting us rent their space for this presentation,” Kate added.

Due to the large number of participating dancers, the event will be spread across three performances. The Junior Recital will feature the studio’s youngest students, aged preschool to second grade, and is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m., with tickets by donation. Students in grades two and up will perform on Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets for the Saturday evening and Sunday shows are available at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield, Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester, and online through Eventbrite at www.bit.ly/3Hf8jDK. Tickets subsidize the increased costs of rental space and SHS personnel fees. Day-of tickets will be available at the door.

For more information on The Dance Factory’s spring recital, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.comor contact owner Kate Frizzell-DeRosia at dancefactoryvt@gmail.com.