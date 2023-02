SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Theater Department presents “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick. Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. If you have any questions please call 802-885-7954 or email Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org. Check out our Facebook – SHS Theater Dept.