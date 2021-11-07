“The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont” with Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., Yvonne Daley will be speaking about “The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont and Vermont’s Influence on the Counterculture Generation” at the Selectman’s Hall, Third Floor, 96 Main Street, Springfield, Vt.

In the late 1960s and ‘70s, thousands of young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the backwoods, small towns, and cities of rural Vermont, spawning a revolution that impacted the state’s politics, agriculture, education, business practices, and culture.

While the movement brought hippies, organic farmers, political radicals, and freethinkers to what was then one of the nation’s most conservative states, longtime residents and their practical lessons in rural living in turn influenced the newcomers.

The result is a most interesting state, one that blends progressive and conservative values and ideas. Author Yvonne Daley discusses this interesting time in Vermont’s history and its impact today.

This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Tracey Craft at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.

“The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont” is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Springfield Town Library and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or Vermont Humanities.