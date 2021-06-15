“The Bookstour” documentary film features Northshire Bookstore

MANCHESTER, Vt. – When a self-published author started visiting the most unique indie bookstores around the country, he intended to promote his novel on Amazon. But that didn’t last long. He realized there was a priceless something the “everything store” couldn’t sell. On a new cross-country road trip, dozens of booksellers, including the previous owner of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vt., reveal what that something is: the Number 1 unexpected reason we should all shop indie.

The director of the film, Mason Engel, is also its main character. “When I first started shooting interviews for this film, I was still an Amazon diehard,” said Engel, “but dozens of booksellers gave me a reason to support their stores instead, a reason I’d never heard before, a reason you probably haven’t heard either.”

Engel’s 2019 cross-country road trip took him to 50 independent bookstores in 50 days. In this most recent trip, which crossed through Vermont, he visited 30 more stores and conducted as many bookseller interviews. The resultant film will answer the question of why we should buy our books locally; follow the road trip story of an Amazon diehard growing to love indie bookstores; and raise money for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.

“The Bookstour” documentary film is a 30-minute documentary from independent author and filmmaker, Mason Engel. From now until July 7, 2021, you can preorder the film at www.TheBookstourFilm.com to reserve your digital rental or attend the virtual premier. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the film will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.