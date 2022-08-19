The Best of Vermont Summer Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Ludlow, Vt. at Okemo Field on Route 103.

This year, the festival will include hot air balloons, a home design tent, live music, agricultural demonstrations, craft beverage producers, artisan products, specialty foods, fine art, barn dances, a classic car show, antique tractors, and more. Gate proceeds from the festival will support the creative economy sector in Okemo Valley.

The festival has also created a collectable Commemorative Poster made by Dan O’Donnell of O’Donnell Design. He will be selling these at his booth at the festival.

There will be a “Cruise-In” at Benson’s Chevrolet in Ludlow, Vt. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 from 5–7 p.m.

The following programs will be offered at the Festival:

Hot Air Balloon: Balloons of Vermont will be offering tethered rides on Saturday from 4–7 p.m. for a fee per person with a max of five riders at a time. The rides will be first come, first serve, and weather permitting. Sponsored by Cape Air.

Classic Car Show: with trophies for first, second and third place and a cash prize for the first-place winner. Showcase your classic, antique, and vintage cars. Registration for vehicle participation is free. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate.

Fifth Annual Benson’s Chevy Cruise-In: the evening before the festival on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 from 5–8 p.m. Showcase your classic car or truck. Refreshments available.

Children’s Programming: sponsored by Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates including Troy Wunderle of Big Top Adventures offering clowning, circus fun, and face painters from Springfield Art Gym.

Wine Tasting: from 12–2 p.m. both days sponsored by Meiomi Wines and Constellation Brands. Each participant will get to keep their wine glasses and receive a Meiomi bag to store them.

Design Tent: sponsored by LaValley’s Building Supply who is also offering a gift card prize.

Food Tent: sponsored by Diamond Realty featuring Mount Holly Beer, Mr. Darcy’s (Wagyu Burgers), Coleman Brook Tavern at Okemo and more.

Agricultural Exhibits: sheep shearing with Farmer Fred DePaul and yarn spinning with Six Loose Ladies.

Radio Remote Broadcasting: with Catamount Radio WDEV Rock 94.5.

Vendor Raffle: vendors generously donate prizes.

Live Music: both days with the support of lead music sponsor Engel &Volkers. Featuring a Barn Dance on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Ida Mae Specker.

Saturday, from 12–7 p.m.:

12–2 p.m.: Jeb Porter and Friends

2–4 p.m.: Eric King and the Rustie Bus Band

4–7 p.m.: Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers

Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Ida Mae Specker

1–4 p.m.: Christine Malcolm and the Sugarleaf Band

The following vendors will be offering foods, goods, and/or services at the Festival:

802 Heat Hot Sauce, Ken Ahlering Fine Art, AJ’s Food Truck, Antiquities, Aunt Bonnie’s CBD, Art by Kelly Gearwar, Big Picture Farm, Black River Action Team, Blake Hill Preserves, Botanical Tribe Apothecary, Bracken Glen Cottage, Bratach Sith Studio/Julie Crabtree Art, CB Crafts, Coleman Brook Tavern, Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, Diamond Realty, Engel & Volkers Real Estate – Okemo, Goodway Bakery, Green Mountain National Forest/Appalachian Trail Conservancy/Leave No Trace, Green Root Farm, Kevin Hart Photography, Hayden Rowe Candles, Heidi Louise Pottery, Jamaica Cottage Shop, Jeezum Crow Smoked Foods, Karlene’s Amazing Blingtastic, Kettle Fresh Fudge, LaValley’s Building Supply, The Lazy Cow Vermont, Lifesketch Photography, Mamma Boocha, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Mason House Pottery, Meiomi Wine/Constellation Brands, Mettowee Valley Maple, MI-BOX of Vermont, Miranda Kae Jewelry, Mischu’s Closet, Mixed Up Nut Butter, The Nutty Bavarian, Pat Moore Art & Photography, Mount Holly Beer, Mr. Darcy’s, Norwex, O’Donnell Design, Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts, Opio Home, Robert Patterson Woodturned Bowls & Cut Boards, pscg studio gallery, PS Foods, The Quilted Jardin, Regency & Thyme, Rockledge Farm Woodworks, Salsa Sisters, Same Sun of Vermont, Senior Solutions, Sew Whimsy, Shrubbly, Smokeshire Design, Soijen, Soy-ology, Squeels on Wheels BBQ, Springfield Art Gym, Stewart Maple & Marketplace, Stone Creek Workshops, Stonewall Field Farm, Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind, SunnySide Taqueria, Ted’s Wicked BBQ Sauce, Vermont Bike & Brew, Vermont Bliss Catering, Vermont Distillers, Vermont Henna Art, Vermont License Plate Art, Vermont Native Photography, Vermont State University, Vermont Terps, Vermont Vines, VINE Sanctuary, Vintage Soul Country Store, Wally’s Corner, Wild Beary Crafts, Wild Hart Distillery, William Raveis Vermont Properties, and Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures.