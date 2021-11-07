“The Bellows Follies” at the Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join the Bellows Falls Rotary Club and Wild Goose Players, Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Opera House for “The Bellows Follies,” a Broadway cabaret and live auction. The event will benefit the Bellows Falls Rotary and the Wild Goose Players, a new theatre troupe whose first show, “A Year With Frog and Toad,” opened this summer at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center to rave reviews.

Your favorite actors from Wild Goose Players will provide lively music and songs under the direction of David Stern. Between acts there will be live auctions for local art and goods, including a week’s stay at a beach house in Lake Tahoe, a two-night stay in a Plum Island beach house, and a custom watercolor painting.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or at the door the evening of the performance.