SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show “The Artist’s Touch” on display until May 10. This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, fiber art, figure sculpture, paper sculpture, designs on wood, wood burned animal coasters, and amethyst geode dice (think Dungeons and Dragons).

We are amazed at the diversity and talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a fun show. Thank you to all the participants. “The Artists Touch” is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online at www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is located at 68 Main Street, in Springfield. We are open Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.