The 70th Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day goes virtual

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The first Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day was held Saturday, Aug. 5, 1950, organized by the Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary, with a healthy mix of fun, fellowship, and fundraising. For 70 years, it has been vital to sustaining Grace Cottage’s patient care.

No, we can’t gather on the Townshend Common this year, but the 70th Hospital Fair Day will go on, with some of the traditional elements intact.

The auction, t-shirts and hats sales, the Birthday Parade, kids’ entertainment, and gourmet food offerings are all online at www.gracecottage.org/get-involved/fair-day. The online auction runs from Monday, July 27, through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Bid to win furniture, jewelry, art, chainsaws, a brand new gazebo, food, flowers, gift certificates, and much more. It’s not the same as having Townshend Auction Gallery’s extraordinary Kit Martin at the front of the auction tent, but it will keep us safe.

Grace Cottage hopes to raise $40,000 from this year’s Hospital Fair Day in order to purchase new technologically advanced Stryker hospital beds, important for the safety and comfort of patients and easier for nurses to adjust and move.

The Hospital Fair Day website allows us to reminisce, with an album of photos from fairs across the years. Also, those born at Grace Cottage can submit a current photo with name and birth year for the online Birthday Parade. The 70th Hospital Fair Day Virtual t-shirts and hats will be on sale at Messenger Valley Pharmacy in Townshend or online. Sales and donations at www.gracecottage.org/get-involved/fair-day will all support patient care at Grace Cottage.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital serves an average of 9,000 patients each year. Among its services, it offers primary care, a retail pharmacy, physical and occupational rehabilitation, inpatient hospital care, and 24-7-365 emergency medical services. Learn more at www.gracecottage.org.