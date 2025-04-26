SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Hospital presents the 67th annual Apple Blossom performances, “That was Then, This is Now,” showcasing music and dance through the decades. Opening night will be on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m., with the grand performance on Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. New this year, the performances will be held at the Springfield High School.

The Apple Blossom is directed by Ashlee White, and choreographed by Suzanne Stern and Summers Williams. Proceeds from the event benefit the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career award and Springfield Hospital.