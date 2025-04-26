The 67th annual Apple Blossom

Amelia Maibell Murchie and Trevor Austin Carl
Hollee Jan Martinez and Ryleigh Ann Thayer.
Isabella Paige Harbeson and Nathan Charles Anthony Leonard.
Kayla Lyn English and Reece Timothy Cassin.
Kylie Alexis Nadeau and Paige Rachel Beebe.
Sabyn Annabella Tennis and McKenzie Grace Bachinski.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Hospital presents the 67th annual Apple Blossom performances, “That was Then, This is Now,” showcasing music and dance through the decades. Opening night will be on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m., with the grand performance on Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. New this year, the performances will be held at the Springfield High School.

The Apple Blossom is directed by Ashlee White, and choreographed by Suzanne Stern and Summers Williams. Proceeds from the event benefit the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career award and Springfield Hospital.

Back To Top