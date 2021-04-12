The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion to have limited in-person seating

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rehearsing for the 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion continues under strict guidelines regarding Covid-19. Springfield Hospital and the Cotillion co-directors are pleased to announce that we are now planning to have limited in-person seating at this year’s cotillion. There will be two performances Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at the Springfield Community Players Theater. The Community Players have been very generous in donating their space for all the rehearsals and the performances.

The Apple Blossom Cotillion is a fundraiser for Springfield Hospital. The proceeds from this year’s event provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the annual giving campaign for Springfield Hospital. The annual campaign funds are designated to help us bring the latest defibrillator technology to the hospital.

To support this year’s cotillion by being a sponsor or to purchase a chance for in-person seating, visit www.springfieldhospitalgiving.org/cotillion. For more information, contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldmed.org.