The 43rd Annual Putney Craft Tour

PUTNEY, Vt. – With an extraordinary collection of artisan talent, the Putney Craft Tour stands out among art excursions, and this year’s 43rd annual open studio tour on Thanksgiving Weekend, Nov. 26, 27, and 28, is no different. This year’s artisans are looking forward to welcoming visitors into their studios again, while keeping Covid safety at the forefront. Tour-goers will be asked to remain masked at all times.

There are 19 artists on the tour this year including glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, painters – even artisan cheese and wine makers. This includes two new artisans – Susan Jarvis and Clare Adams.

Susan Jarvis will have ceramic tiles, sculptures, holiday ornaments, and oil paintings for purchase at her Overhills Studio located on the first floor of historic Overhills in Putney at stop #9 on the tour.

Clare Adams will be a guest artist exhibiting at the Putney Mountain Winery stop #1, which in addition to wine tasting also features a preview exhibit of all of the artisans’ work, along with maps and brochures.

This year Putney’s Next Stage will present “Zoo Story,” Edward Albee’s one-act masterpiece that first catapulted him onto the world drama scene, Nov. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Starring John Hadden and David Stern, and directed by Sandy Klein, the show portrays an isolated young man desperate to interact with other people. For more information, go to www.Nextstagearts.org.

Sandglass Theater’s offering “A Rafter of Crankies” will feature Sandglass co-founders Ines Zeller Bass and Eric Bass, as well as local crankie creators Brendan Taaffe and Anna Patton. Performances will be held at Green Mountain Orchard, located on West Hill Road, Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Capacity is limited to 40 individuals per show. All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid PCR test at the door and remain masked at all times while inside the building. For more information, go to www.sandglasstheater.org.

Lead sponsors of the Putney Craft Tour include Hidden Springs Maple, Putney Diner, and the Putney Food Co-op. For a complete list of artisans on the tour and any updates regarding Covid as it relates to the studios, please go to www.putneycrafts.com.