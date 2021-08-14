The 12th Annual Blue Flames Concert and community picnic

WESTON, Vt. – On Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., everyone is invited to come to Weston’s town green for our 12th Annual Blue Flames Steel Band Concert.

Come listen to a free concert by the enchanting Blue Flames Steel Band who for the 12th year is donating their talent and time to a festive community celebration. Bring a picnic, family, and friends.

Come to honor the nine pioneer women who 135 years ago turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what is now called the most beautiful town green in Vermont.

Most of all, come for the fun of celebration and sharing spirit of community. The Ladies of the Green, in the spirit of their ancestors, welcome all to join in the fun. Thank you to the Blue Flames for their participation, amazing good will, and support!