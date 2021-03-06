SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library for an online presentation of “Taking a Trip to Yellowstone Through Fiction.” Anne Perreault will be introducing her new book, “Whatever Tomorrow May Bring.”

“He stands to lose the legacy his family has built. Unless a miracle happens. Clint Anderson carries around the weight of the world on his shoulders. Most men would have given up, run from their destiny. But Clint can’t. He is both mother and father to his six-year-old son, Ashton. Every time he looks at him, he sees the boy’s mother, who passed away when the child was born. Reality is different from fiction. Leah finds that she needs to make a choice that will alter her life. Will they accept whatever tomorrow may bring?”

Anne Perreault was born and raised in Germany. By the time she was 14 years old, her family moved to Dubai, UAE. She traveled extensively to various countries around the world. After graduating from an American boarding school in Austria, she attended college in England, where she met her husband. Anne, her husband, and two of their grown children now reside in southern Vermont where they are building their home. Besides writing, Anne enjoys reading and spending time with her husband, grown children, and grand-dogger.

Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/taking-a-trip-to-yellowstone-through-fiction-tickets-136962718177. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.