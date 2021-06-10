Tails and Tales: adult summer reading raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to announce its annual Adult Summer Reading Raffle program is back! This year’s program is called “Tails and Tales.” Springfield Town Library cardholders at least 18 years of age may sign up to participate anytime throughout the summer, but the first day to sign up is Monday, June 21 starting at 9 a.m.

Simply sign up at the front desk and then throughout the summer request a raffle ticket for each book read or audiobook listened to. Print your name and telephone number on the raffle ticket and drop them in the raffle container at the front desk. A winner will be drawn every Friday through Aug. 13 for a chance to win a $10 gift card from a local business. Each winner will be notified by telephone. The first 12 adults that sign up will get an adorable tote bag.

The adult summer reading raffle is sponsored by the Friends of the Springfield Town Library and the town of Springfield. For more information, please call the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108.

New this year – while supplies last – ask about our beautiful yard signs that were created and show off that you are a super reader!