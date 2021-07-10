“Sylvia,” a comedy at the Ludlow Town Hall

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum Players are currently in rehearsal for A.R. Gurney’s comedy “Sylvia,” coming to the Ludlow Town Hall July 30 and 31 and Aug. 6 and 7.

The Black River Academy Museum Players have been performing since 2005. Their first program celebrated Valentine’s Day with love songs and poetry. The following winter they presented their first drama, Thornton Wilder’s “The Long Christmas Dinner.” Later they expanded into singing, dancing, and comical old-style melodramas. In 2019 they presented Nora Ephron’s play “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.” Performances took place in the Assembly Room of the museum.

Now the players will perform at the stylishly renovated Ludlow Town Hall, which permits more elaborate scenery and far better lighting. Original players Sara Norcross, Tom Field, and Paul Faenza, Katie King, and Ann Fahlbusch are joined by Scott Stearns. Stephanie Rowe, who directed Black River High School productions at the Town Hall, is happy to be back.

“Sylvia” is a spritely romp about a stray dog who insinuates herself into the life of a Manhattanite couple. Hilarious and touching complications ensue.

The play will run July 30 and 31 and Aug. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. at the Heald Auditorium in the Ludlow Town Hall on Depot Street. Refreshments will be served at intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at the door commencing at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling the Black River Academy Museum at 802-228-5050. Please come join us for a night of laughter.