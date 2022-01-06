“Swampalachian Trail” to open at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Walter Parks and Rob Curto present “Swampalachian Trail” at Next Stage Arts on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“A night with Walter Parks is a journey through the roots of American musical traditions,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “He’s done scholarly research into swamp hollers, field songs, spirituals, and where other roots of our modern American traditions came from. He’s a treasure that keeps giving.”

Walter Parks, longtime guitarist sideman to Woodstock legend Richie Havens joins accordionist Rob Curto to present “Swampalachian Trail”. The show is the soundtrack to the building of America encompassing historic songs of European and African origin.

With music and actual stories, The Swampalachian Trail is a tribute to the many unheralded folks who did the heavy lifting to create the infrastructure for our country as we know it today. In this non-religious, non-political, historical show, Parks presents slave spirituals, work songs, and the blues and jazz to which both gave birth, along side hymns and the Appalachian reels and hollers that poor European-American homesteaders contributed.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from within 48 hours is required for entry. Masks are required while inside the venue. For more information and updates please go to www.nextstagearts.org.