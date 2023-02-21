SVAC’s annual Art From the Schools Exhibition

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Spring is coming early to SVAC’s Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, in an annual celebration of PreK-12 grade student art that will be on view from Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, April 23. Art from the Schools will begin with a special week highlighting the region’s most advanced young artists. The High School Spotlight opens Saturday, March 4. This exhibition will feature work by Long Trail School’s International Baccalaureate Students as well as advanced art students from Arlington Memorial High School, Burr and Burton Academy, and Pownal High School. After a short gallery closing to reorganize from March 12-17, work by hundreds of PreK-12 students will be on the walls through Sunday, April 23.

Art from the Schools allows students the meaningful learning experience of presenting in a real art gallery, and it brings guests the joy of seeing the vibrant creativity of young artists at work. The Wilson Museum will be filled with drawings, paintings, and sculptures created by students from more than 20 area schools and homeschools. SVAC gratefully acknowledges the teaching, curating, and logistical work of the many wonderful art teachers who contribute their time and care to these exhibitions.

Participating Schools:

Arlington Memorial Middle High School, Burr and Burton Academy, Cavendish Town Elementary School, Currier Memorial School, The Dorset School, Fiddleheads Farm and Forest School, Fisher Elementary School, Flood Brook School, Homeschoolers, Long Trail School, Manchester Elementary Middle School, Manchester Village School, Maple Street School, Middletown Springs Elementary School, The Mountain School at Winhall, Northshire Day School, Poultney High School, Pownal Elementary School, Red Fox Community School, Shaftsbury Elementary School, Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union Art Therapy Program, Sunderland Elementary School, Village School of North Bennington, Wells Village School, West River Montessori School, and more.