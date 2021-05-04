Susanna Gellert describes coming Weston Playhouse season

LUDLOW, Vt. – During her recent appearance on “Spotlight,” Susanna Gellert, artistic director of the Weston Playhouse Theatre, discussed how the playhouse will reopen this season following a year’s absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to a question as to how the new season will deal with Covid and the regulations associated with it, she indicated the following basic changes would be made for the current season:

All productions will be held outside under a large tent enclosure in the Walker Farm area;

Social distancing will be observed in both seating and staging;

Audience seating will not be reserved.

Gellert indicated that the four major productions will include “An Iliad” from July 14 through Aug.7; “Seussical” from July 22 through Aug. 7; “Ring of Fire” from Aug. 11 through Sept. 5; and “The Mountaintop” from Sept. 29 through Oct. 24.

There will also be a celebration series throughout the summer. More information on this and the major productions is at www.westonplayhouse.org. Ticket information is available at 802-824-5288 or tickets@westonplayhouse.org beginning June 1.

“Spotlight” is a public affairs program on Okemo Valley TV hosted by Ralph Pace. The entire program may be seen on www.okemovalley.tv or on Comcast channel 1076.