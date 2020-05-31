Susan Haefner concert extended through June

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Susan Haefner concert, premiered May 30, will be extended through the month of June as FOLA answers the requests of a number of viewers. The concert, featuring the musical talents of Susan Haefner and her guest Lisa Brigantino has been available for streaming on YouTube and Okemo Valley TV’s programming and website since Saturday.

Per Scott Stearns, FOLA chairman, the interest in streaming the concert was surprisingly very high. For this reason, coupled with requests from a number of viewers, Okemo Valley TV has agreed to include the concert on its cable channel programming for several weeks. Okemo Valley will offer it on Comcast channel 1076 and VTel channel 166.

Patrick Cody, executive director of Okemo Valley TV, also noted that the concert may be streamed on either its video section of its website, www.okemovalley.tv/SusanHaefner, or its YouTube page, www.youtube.com/OkemoValleyTV.

Some of the songs included in Susan’s concert are “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Red Hot Mama,” “Danny Boy,” and medley of songs featuring Lisa Brigantino. As Susan indicated, “Our purpose in selecting songs for this concert was to bring a smile to the viewer’s face; hopefully, Lisa and I achieved that end.”

For information about the concert, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.