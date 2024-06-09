“Sunsational” Open Wall Show at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Sunsational.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, mixed media, nature art, paper sculpture, pen and ink art, and jewelry. We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until July 17.

Open Wall is a nonjuried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or the gallery’s web page, www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is handicap accessible.