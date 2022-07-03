WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series welcomes back Counterpoint Ensemble on July 17.

The concert will be held in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m. Thanks to the generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors, the admissions fee has been reduced. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. Like the Weston Playhouse, the concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours, and masks are required when inside. Find more information at www.SundaysOnTheHill.org.

The Counterpoint Ensemble was founded by legendary choral director and arranger Robert De Cormier in 2000, and based in Montpelier, Vt. Counterpoint is dedicated to performing choral chamber music and are praised for their “clarity, skill, [and] sophisticated musical expressiveness.” The July 17, 2022 concert celebrates the rivers and forests of New England and places more remote, including the Prelude to Benjamin Britten’s operetta “Paul Bunyan,” movements from a cantata by American romantic and New Hampshire native Amy Beach, and a setting by Joan Szymko of a Hopi text, along with a new work by Vermont composer Travis Ramsey and Vermont poet Jim Schley and an extraordinary musical reimagining of passages from Hermann Hesse’s novel “Siddhartha” by San Francisco composer Jude J. Navari. More information about Counterpoint can be found at www.counterpointchorus.org.