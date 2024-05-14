Sullivan holds “Form and Flora” show at MSA gallery

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Join local artist Stephanie Sullivan for an artist reception for a new gallery show, “Form and Flora,” at Main Street Arts (MSA) on Saturday, May 18, from 2-4 p.m. MSA is located at 32 Main Street in Saxtons River.

“Form and Flora” will feature several paintings by Sullivan. The show will run from May 18 – June 23. Gallery hours will be on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-4 p.m. The paintings will be available for purchase through MSA.

Sullivan’s lifelong connection to nature provided respite from life’s challenges, and influenced her art. “As early as I can remember, art and nature have always provided me with moments of rest and rejuvenation. The time and space for my dyslexic mind to play, free from the complexities of modern life…I use my creativity as a bridge towards a greater understanding and connection to our larger living planet,” she said.

The forest led Sullivan to her new pieces of art. “This is part of a new body of work. These pieces invite you along on a forest wander, sharing expressions of the ferns, moss, lichen, and other organisms that inspire my work,” she said.

“Combining leaf print, brush strokes, drips, and splatters, I create playful and dynamic little landscapes that convey my admiration for the humbling complexity of the forest ecosystem.”

After working within the arts community in western Massachusetts for many years, Sullivan relocated to Vermont in 2018. Since then, she is focused on her own artistic work, supporting the local community, and managing habitat stewardship projects on the 54 acres of forest she calls home. Visit www.sullivanart.net for more about her work and current projects.

Main Street Arts’ mission is to strengthen personal and community wellbeing through diverse arts experiences and social connection. For more information about the show or artist reception, please visit www.mainstreetarts.org, or email gallery@mainstreetarts.org.