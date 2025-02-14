Student Art Show at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Come visit the vibrant Student Art Show during the month of February. See what challenges Springfield art teachers have created for their elementary through high school Students. Thank you, teachers and students, for surrounding us with this exciting exhibit.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. Be sure to sign the guest book. While there, take in the new watercolor show by Kim Eng Yeo. For more, visit www.galleryvault.org.