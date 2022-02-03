Storytelling through illustrations and cartoons

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Chase away those winter blues. Gallery at the VAULT invites you to join Christine Mix via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. to tell a story through illustrations and cartoons. This a fun step-by-step set of lessons that will focus on character design, expressions, action drawing, and how to create stories through illustrated, sequential scenes. You will be encouraged to use your own imagination while learning to mix words and pictures that make the stories and cartoons come alive.

You will receive a downloadable and printable .pdf file of basic tracing and copy techniques to help build your skills.

Supply list: some favorite drawing graphite (B) or #2 pencils, a pencil sharpener, erasers (kneaded or white smart erasers are best if possible), drawing paper or sketchbook (8.5 X 11 white copy paper can be used), tracing paper, and a 12-inch ruler or straight edge.

A supply list can also be emailed to you upon registration. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 16 so Christine can get everything set up and send you the link.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street,

Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact: 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page

www.galleryvault.org or Facebook. Handicap accessible.