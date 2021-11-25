Stop the Stigma fundraiser at Mangiamo Ristorante

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join us Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Mangiamo Ristorante in Ludlow for our first fundraiser for Stop the Stigma. Shakey Pines will provide the entertainment for the evening, and there will also be a silent auction, door prizes, guest speakers, and more. This event is free and open to all ages.

This fundraiser will help to launch a new program that will provide ongoing assistance to many in need, including co-pays, gas cards, food cards, Happy Bags, support groups, and scholarships.

Stop the Stigma is a nonprofit organization breaking the silence in regard to mental health and addiction. Dave and Paula VanGuilder are huge advocates for those in need, and especially since the pandemic, have been active bringing awareness and aid around mental health and addiction.

For more information, check out their event on Facebook, www.facebook.com/events/254977889915690, or contact Dave at 802-376-9322 or Paula at 802-738-9227.