Stone Village Art Guild’s fine art and craft sale

CHESTER, Vt. – The Stone Village Art Guild and the First Universalist Parish in Chester are holding a fine art and craft sale Friday, Dec. 17, from 12-5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the First Universalist Parish on Route 103, 211 North St., in Chester’s Stone Village.

All items featured at this find art and craft sale are the creative work of local artists. Shoppers will recognize scenes from locations in Chester, Springfield, and Weathersfield in watercolor, pastels, and oil. Quilted wall hangings, giant potholders and cutting boards, all handcrafted, will also be available.

Everyone on your gift list needs a pair of Vermont Sweater Mittens made famous by our own Sen. Bernie Sanders. We will have mittens in all colors and sizes. And who would not be delighted to be gifted a pair of handcrafted earrings or a special vintage cookie cutter tree ornament?

This one-stop shopping event will also include home baked holiday goodies and a Burton snowboard and goggles raffle.

So whether you need that last minute special gift, stocking stuffers, or simply want to add gifts for family and friends on your list, this shopping event will meet your needs.