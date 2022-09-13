Steve Hartmann and High Tea at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Steve Hartmann and High Tea will perform at Stage 33 Live on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Steve Hartmann’s electrifying vocals and deft guitar have been described as “the grey” between an acoustic Dave Matthews and Damion Rice. Using effects, looper pedals, and his dynamic voice, his sound and style are unique and readily identifiable. Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional and Twin Forks says, “Steve’s vocals are pristine.” Livingston Taylor states, “I was blown away – speechless.” Born in Dalat, Vietnam, near the end of the Vietnam War, Steve was adopted when he was five months old. Struggling to find a sense of belonging, he found music at the age of 12.

High Tea from Massachusetts delivers a blend of old blues and new pop with soulful harmonies and smoldering guitar riffs – songs ripe with Americana heartbreak and heat, punctuated with tales of growing up, going wild, and always coming back to the ones you love.

Covid-19 protocols will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice.