Stephane Wrembel to perform at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents Stephane Wrembel, the “living face of Gypsy jazz,” at Next Stage, on Saturday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Wrembel stands as one of the world’s most celebrated guitarists. Originally from Fontainebleau, France, Wrembel is renowned for his masterful blend of jazz, gypsy swing, and world music, enchanting audiences worldwide with his distinctive sound.

Wrembel is also a highly respected composer. His original compositions have graced acclaimed films such as “Midnight in Paris” (“Bistro Fada”), “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (“Big Brother”), and Rifkin’s Festival (original score). Midnight in Paris won the Grammy Award for “Best Compilation Soundtrack.” At the 2012 Academy Awards, Wrembel was handpicked by renowned composer Hans Zimmer to join his “All-Star Band,” performing alongside luminaries like Esperanza Spalding, Pharrell, and Sheila E.

With an impressive discography of 19 albums released under his name and the pseudonym The Django Experiment, Wrembel recently released a triptych – three CDs entitled Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 – recorded with his band and Canadian improvisational pianist Jean-Michel Pilc. Released in April 2024, the triptych has received glowing reviews in DownBeat, Guitar Player Magazine, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, New York Jazz Record, and more. Wrembel’s collaborations with top musicians like mandolinist David Grisman and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Raul Midon further showcase his remarkable versatility.

Additionally, Wrembel is a dedicated musical director and educator. Since 2003, he has curated the Django a Gogo Music Festival, a celebrated week-long event honoring the Sinti guitar style, held in Maplewood, N.J., and at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Town Hall. The festival features a series of master guitar classes.

Wrembel has shared the stage with legends including Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, The Roots, Medeski Martin & Wood, Me’shell Ndegeocello, John Scofield, Larry Keel, Stochelo Rosenberg, and Sam Bush. His performances on NPR’s prestigious Mountain Stage and the syndicated radio show Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour further demonstrate his diverse talent. Wrembel’s performances transcend genre boundaries, offering something unique for every music lover. As he himself puts it, “I just play my own music. It’s not only for rock lovers, Django Reinhardt fans, or jazz enthusiasts. It’s for music lovers.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Stephane Wrembel live with his world-class band, featuring Josh Kaye on guitar and oud, Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, and Nick Anderson on drums.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.