“Star of Wonder” – Christmas Concert

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – New Hampshire’s own vibrant female duo, The Becker Sisters, invite you to their Christmas Concert, “Star of Wonder,” at Charlestown Bible Church in Charlestown, N.H., Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Kirsten and Alyssa Becker will be performing a variety of holiday favorites, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” Carol of the Bells,” and an array of traditional carols, including “O Holy Night,” “Mary Did You Know,” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” Enjoy Alyssa’s soaring voice and guitar and Kirsten’s sensitive touch on the piano. Join us for this special night of festive music. Admission by donation. Check out their Facebook page for more information @The Becker Sisters.