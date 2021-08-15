PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 4, at noon, the 2021 annual “Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show” returns for an all-new collection of scenes, skits, soliloquies, and songs.

Stand-Up Shakespeare is a collective of New York City-based actors who have become a veritable Vermont institution over a 21-year period. The beloved troupe travels to Killington and Plymouth each Labor Day Weekend to present a new one-hour show made up of romance, tragedy, history, and comedy, all based on the works of William Shakespeare. And, lo, verily, the show is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted.

The show will be staged at Union Christian Church, 43 Messer Hill Rd., located on the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100 A, Plymouth Notch, Vt.

Stay for the 16th Annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival, from 2-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the show and the Stand-Up Shakespeare Company, contact Kate Konigisor at 917-406-1456 or kkonig@aol.com.