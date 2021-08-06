Stage 33 Live to host Songwriters Circle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Stage 33 Live hosts a songwriters circle led by Jenna Sawin Rice Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Her poetic lyrics celebrate ordinary people and the highs and lows of being alive with honest, haunting vocals and down-to-earth guitar. Greg Goedewaagen brings homegrown folk, rock, blues, and bluegrass. Libby Kirkpatrick is a confluence of storytelling, poetry, and surprising vocal range. Carl Goulet is a top-shelf songwriter and a Stage 33 Live favorite.

There is a suggested donation at the door for Jenna, Greg, Libby, and Carl. Covid-19 protocol in effect, which may change without notice. For more information, go to www.stage33live.com.

Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in an intimate setting. The performances are recorded and filmed. Seating is limited. No bar or kitchen, the music is the mission; snacks by donation. Find more information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com.