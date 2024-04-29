SRAG watercolor workshop

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild (SRAG) will offer two workshops that are open to the public during the month of May. At the first of these, on Saturday, May 4, John Dimick will demonstrate and discuss his techniques for “Painting Water…Ripples, Reflections, and Whitewater.” The workshop is open to all abilities, with some watercolor experience recommended. The workshop takes place from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street in Bellows Falls.

Dimick begins with a drawing using a grid system and a reference photo, then identifies and defines the white areas he wants to protect, before splattering paint. He will also discuss the advantages of preserving the white of the paper over gouache, as well as tools such as frisket and painter’s tape for preserving the white areas Participants should bring a completed drawing, a color reference photo, watercolor paints and brushes, tape, and frisket/masking fluid if possible.

Dimick is an award-winning artist at various juried shows, a member of the Vermont Watercolor Society, and his work has been featured in a number of regional publications, including the Reformer, the Commons, and Monadnock Table Magazine. Vermont Artisans Designs Gallery carries many of his paintings, prints, and notecards. John will bring some of his paintings to the workshop, and his work may be viewed at www.johndimickartist.com.

The workshop fee is discounted for SRAG members. Coffee and tea will be available, and participants should bring a lunch. To register for the workshop, please email Carolyn at poohbear@ne.rr.com.