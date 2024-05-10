SRAG ink and watercolor workshop with Lynn Zimmerman

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild (SRAG) will offer a workshop on ink and watercolor with Lynn Zimmerman on Saturday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, Bellows Falls. All materials will be supplied, but artists are invited to bring watercolors, watercolor pencils, and watercolor crayons, inks, brushes, paper, etc. All that is needed is an open mind and a willingness to experiment and have fun.

This workshop is for experts and novices alike, watercolor painters or not.

It’s an opportunity to step out of your usual art practice and take time to experiment and explore in ways that will inspire your return to your regular art practice with fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and energy. Participants will explore the magic of line and color, and how painting and drawing can support each other in surprising ways. Using India ink with a G-nib dip pen and an odd assortment of other tools, artists will create a variety of intriguing marks and to spice up their work with water-based media color.

Lynn Zimmerman is excited by color and the beauty of natural things and she combines those in her work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, gouache, colored pencil, and ink painting. Her works show her love of detail, as well as a grasp of the bigger sweep of life and light.

Lynn studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. She has worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years. Lynn offers instruction in watercolor, oil, and gouache painting, as well as drawing, book arts, and collage. Her emphasis is always on gently supporting each student along his or her creative journey.

The workshop fee is discounted for SRAG members. Coffee and tea will be available, and participants should bring a lunch. To register for the workshop, please email Carolyn at poohbear@ne.rr.com.