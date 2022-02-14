Springfield’s Family Festival returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center is pleased to announce their 29th annual celebration of “The Week of the Young Child” with the return of the Family Festival. This will be a free, all outdoor event on April 9 (rain date will be April 16) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the back parking lot at Riverside Middle School.

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center will host their Touch-a-Truck event in conjunction with the Family Festival. Wunderle’s Big Top Adventure will entertain all ages. There will be booths, activities, resources, and lots of fun provided by area childcare providers and organizations.

First established in 1971 and sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, “The Week of the Young Child” is an annual event celebrated across the country that recognizes that the early childhood years lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. It is a time to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet the needs of young children.

For more information or to get involved, please join the Facebook event, email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or call us at 802-886-5242.