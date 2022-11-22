Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.

Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.

Starting at 4 p.m., Claflin Family Food will be set up across from the tree lighting, at the entrance to Comtu Cascade Park, 5 Main St., selling food. The Springfield Community Band will bring holiday cheer from 5:30–6 p.m. And as always, the Chamber has invited Santa to come to town for our community tree lighting ceremony. Santa will make his grand entrance at 6 p.m., and he will be on site outside his special house at 6 Main St., or, the Springfield Food Co-Op lot, until 9 p.m., to visit with all the children.

We look forward to the gathering on Dec. 2 and we hope you can join us for this merry celebration.

Unable to attend? Drop off a letter to Santa in the mail slot in Santa’s House, 6 Main St., or visit Santa at his house on Dec. 4 from 5–7 p.m., Dec. 9 from 5–7 p.m., Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.