Springfield’s Annual Family Festival coming April 8

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is pleased to announce the 30 annual “Week of the Young Child” Family Festival on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. – noon. Free and open to all, join local children’s educators and family support organizations for entertainment, games, snacks, resources, and giveaways in the gymnasium at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt.

Thanks to Cota Oil, VT & NH Photo Booths will be present once again to capture all the fun. The Children’s Literacy Foundation will be giving away free books to children and sign ups for the Imagination Library will be available. The Easter Bunny will be present handing out eggs and Mrs. Rubber Ducky will be promoting SAPCC’s annual Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run. Booth activities will include sensory play, tumbling, face painting, music and more.

If you are interested in having a free booth or offering entertainment or giveaways at this treasured family event, please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org for a link to the registration form.

Visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook event for more information or call 802-886-5242.