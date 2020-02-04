SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Winter Carnival is here, Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Crown Point Country Club 155 Golf Course Rd., in Springfield.

On Friday, from 5-9 p.m., there will be a community bonfire by the pond, ice skating and sledding under the lights, and free hot chocolate provided by SunCommon. At 6 p.m., the John Sullivan Band will be performing inside the pub. There is no cover charge and the music is family-friendly.

On Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., there will be skating and sledding all day and into the night. The Cardboard Sled contest begins at 1 p.m. Last year, there were 20 awesome entries. This year, there are even more prizes. Build your sleds with cardboard and duct tape and decorate for any theme you like. Last year’s sleds may not be re-entered.

At 2:30 p.m., the Downhill Kayak Races is open to kids and adults. Some kayaks will be available, but folks are encouraged to bring their own.

From 12-4 p.m., there will be fun activities inside the pub as well. Wunderle’s Big Top Circus Adventures will provide entertainment, sponsored by Vermont Packinghouse and local third grader Charlie Keefe. Mona and Heidi will be face painting, and there will be corn hole and other activities.

There will be fireworks, sponsored by Atlas Fireworks and Kelley Sales and Service, starting at 6:30 p.m.

From 7-10 p.m., The Tricksters will rock out the clubhouse! Music is sponsored by Members Advantage Community Credit Union, ARC Mechanical, and The Kurt Dechen Fund. There is no cover charge.

Leading up to the Winter Carnival, build a snowman at your home or business and call 802-885-2727 or send a picture to springfieldrec@hotmail.com to enter the Snowman Building Competition. Prizes will be announced at the Winter Carnival on Saturday.

Please show up at least 30 minutes prior to the cardboard and kayak races to enter the race. For more information about the Cardboard Sled and Kayak races, contact Andy Bladyka at 802-885-2727 or springfieldrec@hotmail.com.

All kids’ activities and events are free, thanks to the generosity of the local business sponsors. For more information about the Winter Carnival, go to Facebook @SpringfieldWinterCarnival.