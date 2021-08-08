Springfield Town Library wraps up with Wildlife Tales and Dinoman

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library as we wrap up a summer of reading with two great events sure to please everyone in the family!

The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will present “Wildlife Tales” at The Commons Thursday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Michael Clough will take us on a literary journey sharing tales of animals and magic from around the world. With each story, a live animal will bring a natural history piece to the myth and legends.

Dinoman! On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m., the dinosaur tracks will lead right to the Commons! Have no fear; Dinoman is here! With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props, the audience is taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. How do we know dinosaurs were here? What is a fossil? How are they made? Fun and full of surprises!

Free and open to the public, these programs are fun and informative for all ages. Visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org or www.eventbrite.com/o/springfield-town-library-28934846977 to sign up for these and other great programs! Find us on Facebook or call 802-885-3108.