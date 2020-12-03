Springfield Town Library supports your family

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – While Springfield Town Library has rolled back to curbside service, we want you to know that we are here to support your family. The library can be your “go to” for family fun in your home and support for your child’s learning.

Did you know that in addition to books, Springfield Town Library offers puzzles and games as well as PlayAway Launchpads, preloaded with fantastic learning games? Visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org to access our catalog and put holds on items you are interested in. Also available via the website is World Book Online with access to information for every age. You will also find the sign up for our favorite library program – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with rewards along the way.

We have created Book Bundles for the younger crowd. The bundles contain three books on a popular topic and activity suggestions – from alligators to trains, there are many to choose from.

We have been busy creating Take and Make bags. In December there will be kits that include Candy Cane Ornaments, a Rhyming Reindeer Game, The Dreidel Game, a Sticker Gingerbread House, and Create a Bauble. Something for everyone and every age group.

The Springfield Town Library is providing curbside pick-ups of library materials, just pick out the titles you are interested in via our website or call 802-885-3108 or email stlib@vermontel.net with your requests and to schedule a pick-up time!